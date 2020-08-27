36,275 Shares in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.