Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,493 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 33.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 233.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. SolarWinds Corp has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 39,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $781,735.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,523,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,641 shares of company stock worth $11,405,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

