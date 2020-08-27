Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,610,000 after acquiring an additional 425,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,405,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,111,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,514,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,499,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,599,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.45.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,293,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 327,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $170.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

