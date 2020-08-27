Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetGear by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,985 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in NetGear by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,106,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after buying an additional 138,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NetGear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetGear by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetGear alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NTGR stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. NetGear, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $87,315.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $77,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,153.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,390 shares of company stock worth $5,841,518. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.