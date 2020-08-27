Mats Berencreutz Buys 66,868 Shares of Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) Stock

Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) insider Mats Berencreutz bought 66,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,886.12 ($52,061.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.03. Asaleo Care Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.85 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of A$1.21 ($0.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $543.12 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

Get Asaleo Care alerts:

About Asaleo Care

Asaleo Care Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells hygiene, personal care, and consumer tissue products in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. It operates through Retail and Business to Business segments. The company manufactures and markets consumer brands, including Sorbent toilet and facial tissue, Handee paper towel, Deeko disposable tableware, Purex toilet tissue, and Treasures nappies; personal hygiene products under the Libra feminine hygiene brand and the TENA incontinence brand.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Asaleo Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asaleo Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.