Mats Berencreutz Buys 66,868 Shares of Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) Stock

Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) insider Mats Berencreutz bought 66,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,886.12 ($52,061.51).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.03. Asaleo Care Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.85 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of A$1.21 ($0.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $543.12 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.
About Asaleo Care
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Asaleo Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asaleo Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.