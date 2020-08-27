Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai Sells 3,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $80,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $896.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

