Teza Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 834.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,119 shares of company stock worth $21,311,952. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $175.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

