Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Teladoc Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $4,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares in the company, valued at $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,717 shares of company stock worth $36,994,032 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

TDOC stock opened at $214.57 on Thursday. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

