Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $106,201,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $66,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,727,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,926,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,468,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,162,000 after purchasing an additional 235,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $105.80 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

