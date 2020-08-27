Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steris were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Steris in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Steris in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.49. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,573 shares of company stock worth $5,181,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

