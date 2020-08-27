Amalgamated Bank Has $755,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth $19,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after acquiring an additional 732,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,275,000 after acquiring an additional 190,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,632 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.65. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

