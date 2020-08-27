Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth $297,903,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,202,458 shares of company stock worth $371,191,526. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.