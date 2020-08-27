Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Crowdstrike by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $6,761,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crowdstrike by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 869,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,227,000 after purchasing an additional 121,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,088,412 shares of company stock worth $938,492,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

CRWD opened at $117.11 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health Inc
Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health Inc
Extra Space Storage, Inc. Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank
Extra Space Storage, Inc. Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Steris PLC
Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Steris PLC
Amalgamated Bank Has $755,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation NA
Amalgamated Bank Has $755,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation NA
Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report