Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Crowdstrike by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $6,761,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crowdstrike by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 869,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,227,000 after purchasing an additional 121,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,088,412 shares of company stock worth $938,492,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

CRWD opened at $117.11 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.