891 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $327.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

