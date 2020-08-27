PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,208 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 98.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in People’s United Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in People’s United Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 507,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.