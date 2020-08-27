US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $878,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,698 shares in the company, valued at $14,527,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock worth $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM opened at $128.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

