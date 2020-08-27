Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,276 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 4,465.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.