Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlarmCom stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair cut shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $191,907.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,615.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,949 shares of company stock worth $12,478,271. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

