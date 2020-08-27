Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.02

Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 310000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Stria Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

