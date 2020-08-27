Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Rochester Resources Ltd (CVE:RCT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

About Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real and San Francisco properties. It also has an agreement to acquire a 70% interest in the Santa Fe Property.

