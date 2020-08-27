Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.26

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Shares of Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $814,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

