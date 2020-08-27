Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.02

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Westcore Energy Ltd. (CVE:WTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $690,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

About Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas properties in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had nine production wells. The company holds interest in the Flaxcombe field, which consists of approximately 3,840 acres of heavy oil located in the town of Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan.

