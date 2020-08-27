Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.07

Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. (CVE:SPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 21000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.