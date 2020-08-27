Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.07

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. (CVE:SPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 21000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health Inc
Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health Inc
Extra Space Storage, Inc. Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank
Extra Space Storage, Inc. Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Steris PLC
Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Steris PLC
Amalgamated Bank Has $755,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation NA
Amalgamated Bank Has $755,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation NA
Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report