Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.27

Bard Ventures Ltd (CVE:CBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 34945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $756,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Get Bard Ventures alerts:

Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.