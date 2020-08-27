Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.27

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Bard Ventures Ltd (CVE:CBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 34945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $756,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bard Ventures Company Profile (CVE:CBS)

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health Inc
Extra Space Storage, Inc. Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Steris PLC
Amalgamated Bank Has $755,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation NA
Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc


