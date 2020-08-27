Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.13

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 199777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

In other Mega Uranium news, Director Douglas Reeson sold 399,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$39,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901,500 shares in the company, valued at C$90,150.

About Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

