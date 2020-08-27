SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.12

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 94250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $814,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -9.09.

SLAM Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SLAM Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLAM Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.