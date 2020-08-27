Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) rose 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 325,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 857,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $6.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

