Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 32408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.