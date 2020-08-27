Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Up 12.5%

Aug 27th, 2020

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 511,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 180,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

