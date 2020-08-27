Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.86

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 512988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Separately, Cormark downgraded Guyana Goldfields from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Guyana Goldfields alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$74.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.