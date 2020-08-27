iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.43

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 106484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 217.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,307.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 118.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

