Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.15

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 19207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Collier Creek in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCH. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collier Creek in the 2nd quarter worth $1,260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Collier Creek in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collier Creek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collier Creek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Collier Creek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Collier Creek Company Profile (NYSE:CCH)

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

