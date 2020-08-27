Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 20.7%

Power Metals Corp (CVE:PWM)’s stock price rose 20.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 412,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 475,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $31.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property located in north east Ontario. It also has agreements to acquire lithium brine permit portfolios, including Drumheller and Peace River, and Leduc Lithium Property located in Alberta; and the Separation Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario, as well as agreement to explore and develop lithium brines in Paradox Basin project.

