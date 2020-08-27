Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.26

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 1572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $172,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,708.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 119,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $5,626,339.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,092,576 shares of company stock valued at $55,066,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

