iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.72

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 26110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.