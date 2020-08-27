Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 1041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Specifically, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $481,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 57,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,131,057.87. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,243. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOB. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.20 million, a P/E ratio of 123.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

