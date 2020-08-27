NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sets New 1-Year High at $505.50

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $505.50 and last traded at $505.36, with a volume of 12938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.89.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.71.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,235,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,837,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $144,832,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
