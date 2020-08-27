NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sets New 1-Year High at $505.50

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $505.50 and last traded at $505.36, with a volume of 12938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.71.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,235,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,837,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $144,832,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

