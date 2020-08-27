Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.62

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 14230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,546.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300,667.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,314 shares of company stock worth $5,689,139. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ameresco by 25.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ameresco by 44.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

