Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.54

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 30599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $3,753,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,309.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 66,295 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

