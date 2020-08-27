Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Trading Down 22%

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) fell 22% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 233,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 76,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Visible Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 61 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 consisting of 667 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 49 mining claims situated in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec; and Veronic property consisting of 120 mining claims located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec.

