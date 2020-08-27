International Millennium Mining (CVE:IMI) Trading Down 20%

Shares of International Millennium Mining Corp. (CVE:IMI) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 675,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 234,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About International Millennium Mining (CVE:IMI)

International Millennium Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal deposits in the Americas. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 85% interest in the Silver Peak (Nivloc) property comprising 211 claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres, as well as interest in the AJ prospect comprising 28 claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, the United States.

