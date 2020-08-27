Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Shares Up 22.2%

Gainey Capital Corp (CVE:GNC)’s share price shot up 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,088,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 908% from the average session volume of 107,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

Gainey Capital Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gainey Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gainey Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.