Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.64

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $71.99, with a volume of 572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $33,714,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $24,693,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $9,839,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $7,318,000.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.