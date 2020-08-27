Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $52.00. The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 15232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 50.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 303,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

