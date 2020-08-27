iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.33

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 22770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.