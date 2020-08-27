Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.38

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 63751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 339.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

