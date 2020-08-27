Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.46

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.46 and last traded at $83.44, with a volume of 5760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.69.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,743 shares of company stock worth $13,834,094. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 111,582 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 275.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after buying an additional 134,923 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

