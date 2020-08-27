Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $108.40 on Thursday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $125.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,570 shares of company stock worth $4,941,856 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Qualys by 244.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Qualys by 114.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Qualys by 136.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 320,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

