Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.