Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 10,537 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $56,056.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,293 shares of company stock worth $1,993,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 123.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rimini Street by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rimini Street by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

